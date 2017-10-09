Otara fleeing driver incident

|
Police regret an error in the previous press release which stated that Morocco Tai was the driver in a pursuit on 22 September 2017.
He was a passenger in this incident and was charged with aggravated robbery, endangering transport and aiding a driver in a dangerous matter.
We apologise for the mistake.
