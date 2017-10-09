Drive with care between Pirongia and Otorohanga after heavy rain

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 16:09

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to drive with care between Pirongia and Otorohanga after recent heavy rain.

A number of slips and some flooding has been reported on State Highway 39. The section of SH39 to the north of the Kawhia Road intersection (SH31) is also currently closed due to flooding. A detour is in place via Ngutunui Road for people travelling through this area and onwards towards Kawhia.

The Transport Agency says people should drive to the conditions and expect slips or flooding in this area.

It says all road users should check the NZTA website before they travel.

