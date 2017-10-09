Access to Kaikoura - update after heavy rain over recent weekend

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 16:58

Heavy rain in Canterbury created several small slips on the two roads into Kaikoura yesterday and today (Monday), with State Highway 1 south via Cheviot, closed this morning.

"State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura reopened after 11am today, however drivers should expect delays in this area as several crews are on the road through the Hundalees north of Parnassus as well as between Oaro and Kaikoura clearing rocks, small slips, and debris," says North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery alliance Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

The highway south of Kaikoura would be closing tonight at 7 pm between Goose Bay and Peketa as per usual open hours ie Friday through to Monday daytime only.

"The Kaikoura inland road, Route 70 between Waiau and Kaikoura, has remained open, although loose rocks and small slips are also being worked on by crews through this area," she says.

"We’re working hard to keep both roads open and access into Kaikoura overnight and throughout the next few days." she says.

Forecast heavy rain continues until Wednesday

"Both routes into Kaikoura remain fragile and subject to weather conditions. We have crews on around the clock," says Ms Forrester.

Kaikoura State Highway 1 south closes tonight for three days scheduled planned works, and crews will be keeping the Inland Route 70 open as much as possible.

"If you’re travelling to Kaikoura over the next few days, please drive to the conditions, expect delays and make sure you’re aware of the road conditions before you go."

A weekend of heavy rain resulted in eight large slips and many small slips on SH1 south of Kaikoura, and the Conway River, further south through the Hundalees.

A tree that fell on SH1 near a slip site on the Hundalees.

How to stay up to date:

The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team for traffic and travel information.