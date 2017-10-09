NZTA welcomes draft decision on consents for Northern Corridor Improvements

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 17:53

The NZ Transport Agency says a draft decision granting designation and resource consent for the Northern Corridor Improvements project is a great step towards a vital new connection for Auckland’s transport system.

A Board of Inquiry has released its draft decision after considering evidence from the Transport Agency, stakeholders and the community.

The Transport Agency is currently reviewing the draft decision.

The Transport Agency’s System Design Manager, Brett Gliddon says while this is still only the draft decision, the indication from the Board of Inquiry today, means it’s likely it can get started on the improvements as quickly as possible while ensuring great outcomes for the environment and community.

It’s hoped construction can begin in 2018.

"The Northern Corridor Improvements will create a new connection between the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) and State Highway 18, which will build on the improved travel times and resilience customers are already experiencing since the opening of the Waterview Connection."

"The Northern Corridor is the latest stage in completing the Western Ring Route, giving people an alternative route to State Highway 1 and the Auckland Harbour Bridge, while the East West Link, also due to start construction next year will be another key component to the route."

"It will also create better transport choices through new walking and cycling paths and by extending the Northern Busway to Albany Bus Station.

Along with other submitters the Transport Agency now has 20 days to review the draft decision and provide feedback before the Board of Inquiry releases its final decision in November.

To read the full decision visit: http://www.epa.govt.nz/Resource-management/nci/Pages/Draft-Report-and-Decision.aspx. There’s more information about the Northern Corridor Improvements available on the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz/auckland-northern-corridor