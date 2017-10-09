Christchurch Police investigate aggravated dairy robbery

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 21:05

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a dairy in Rutland Street, Christchurch tonight.

Two men entered the store and allegedly presented a firearm at the shop attendant shortly after 8.30pm.

The men told the victim to face the wall, before removing a quantity of cigarettes and cash and leaving the store.

They were last seen heading southwest on Hawkesbury Avenue on foot.

One man was wearing a black hoodie and both were wearing some kind of mask or face covering, believed to also be coloured black.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which may help us identify and locate the offenders.

Please call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 if you can help. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.