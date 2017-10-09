Winners of Buller District Community Awards announced

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 19:45

Buller Cycling Club has taken top honours at Buller District’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.

Voluntary groups from around the district gathered with representatives from Trustpower, Buller District Council and the community at NBS Theatre to hear how 13 groups and one young person are making an impact in their community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that while the Buller Cycling Club is behind many of the district’s road races and mountain biking competitions, the work its volunteers have put into transforming the Westport waterfront for the benefit of the wider community and visitors is what really sets it apart.

"In recent years, Buller Cycling Club’s focus has broadened from road racing and mountain biking, to building an extensive and ambitious dual use trail network on Westport’s doorstep. The group has applied itself well beyond the building of the trails, driving the overall enhancement of the area by organising rubbish clean-ups, pest control, conservation planting, interpretive signage and the installation of seating and picnic tables.

"Volunteers fundraised to buy the timber, fixings and gravel needed for the project, along with the design elements and special touches that entertain and delight travellers along the path," says Miss Siely.

The Kawatiri River Trail opened to the public earlier this year and is now widely used by cyclists and walkers.

Two of the more complex and labour-intensive sections of the trail were the 180 metre long boardwalk over sensitive wetlands and the 48 metre laminated beam bridge that completed the track. The bridge was named "The Volunteers’ Bridge" in recognition of the substantial volunteer hours behind its construction.

Miss Siely said that the project to complete the trail that links Westport town to North Beach had been a labour of love that had connected many facets of the community.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Buller Cycling Club in fundraising and regular working bees across six long years, a wasteland area has been given a new lease on life and this community is reaping the rewards.

"Through the immense effort of volunteers, Westport now boasts a recreational feature that is easily accessible for everyone, encourages wellbeing, and promotes an appreciation for the West Coast’s beautiful outdoors.

"Over the course of this project, Buller Cycling Club has worked with schools, government organisations and volunteer groups, bringing the community together and helping to create a feeling of shared ownership of this wonderful space."

For winning the Supreme Award, Buller Cycling Club received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money. The group received an additional $500 as the category winner for Sport and Leisure, bringing its total prizemoney for the evening to $2,000.

Buller Cycling Club will go on to represent Buller District at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, which take place in Queenstown next April.

It is the second time Buller Cycling Club has represented the district at the Trustpower National Community Awards. It was named Supreme Winner in 2013.

Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Buller District Community Awards were:

Youth Spirit Award - Beth O’Connor, Buller High School

Heritage and Environment

Runner up - Friends of Waiuta Inc.

Winner - Buller Conservation Volunteers

Health and Wellbeing

Commendation - Potikohua Charitable Trust

Commendation - The Sharing Shed

Runner up - Granity and District Fundraising Centre (Granity Op Shop)

Winner - St John Ambulance Volunteers Reefton

Arts and Culture

Runner up - Westport Combined Highland Pipe Band

Winner - Karamea Community Arts Council

Sport and Leisure

Commendation - Buller Basketball Association

Runner up - Reefton Seido Karate Club

Winner - Buller Cycling Club

Education and Child/Youth Development

Runner up - Buller Big Brothers Big Sisters Homebuilders West Coast Trust

Winner - Kawatiri Group Riding for the Disabled Inc.

Supreme Winner - Buller Cycling Club