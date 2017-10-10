New Defence Industry Association calls for peaceful protest

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 06:49

"To call our industry Forum an arms or weapons conference is simply untrue. We would never hold a weapons expo on our shores. That is not what our forum is. You will find more ammunition and guns on display at the annual field days than what you will see at our event." Chairperson of the NZDIA, Scott Arrell said today.

"We are proud to be hosting the 20th Defence Industry and National Security Forum.

"The Forum will be attended by over 500 delegates from over 150 organisations, the Ministry of Defence, NZ Defence Force and other government agencies responsible for National Security.

"The forum is an opportunity for local and international businesses involved in supplying products and services to the Defence and National Security sectors to engage with the Ministry and New Zealand Defence Force.

"It’s also a chance for delegates to learn about new innovation and future capabilities needed for a modern, well equipped defence force.

"People at our forum are maintenance business owners, ICT specialists, caterers and companies that provide footwear to our Defence Force and St Johns Ambulance staff.

"Our hope is that the protesters keep their promise of peaceful action and ensure that the safety of delegates, staff and other guests of the venue is their number one priority.

"We respect the right for Kiwis to protest. It’s a freedom many of the people at the Forum work to protect.

"But there is never a need for protests to turn violent, to put at risk the safety of others. Some of our guests have come a long way to meet Kiwi business owners, and we want to ensure that their experience of our country is a positive one" Mr Arrell said.