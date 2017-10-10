Peace activists assembling for blockade

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 06:08

Peace activists from all over the country will be gathering at 90 Waterloo Quay this morning in preparation for a non-violent blockade of the Weapons Expo.

"We will be moving into positions closer to the entrance of the Westpac Stadium shortly after assembling," said Jessie Dennis, member of Peace Action Wellington.

"We encourage people in Wellington to get down to the Westpac Stadium now for a day of awesome peace action. There will be plenty of food, music and activities to keep us sustained through the day.

"The Weapons Expo is a trade fair for major weapons companies including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Thales and Northrup Grumman. These companies are coming here today to cash in on war and disaster. We intend to stop them using tactics of non-violent direct action.

"We are thrilled to have the support and solidarity of groups across the country who have travelled down to join us in resisting this arms fair, these include Auckland Peace Action, Peace Action Hamilton, People Against Prisons Aotearoa, Palestine Solidarity Network, Whanganui Positive Activists, It’s Our Future Manawatu, Oil Free Wellington, Unions Wellington, Pacific Panthers, Quakers, Catholic Workers and many other individual social justice activists.

"We want the security provided by dignified employment, proper housing, healthcare and education and a tolerant, free and just society. These weapons companies and military supporters promote a vision of fear and insecurity in order to sell weapons and encourage conflict. This is totally unacceptable, and we aren’t going to sit by while death and destruction are on sale."