Life Flight's Westpac helicopter winches teenager to safety

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 21:54

At approximately 6pm this evening Life Flight was tasked to rescue a member of a hiking group in medical distress near the peak of Mount Robertson in the eastern Marlborough Sounds. Life Flight responded in the Westpac Rescue helicopter with a Wellington Free Ambulance paramedic on board.

The initial call came in the early morning hours of October 9th, but low cloud prevented any heli rescue, so NZ Police Search and Rescue went in on foot, located and stabilized the patient. The weather remained poor until a break in the cloud in the late afternoon. The Westpac heli was able to locate the team and patient and winch them on board the heli before the cloud closed over and night fell. The patent was flown to Wairau hospital in stable condition.