SH6 road closure postponed in Southland

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 06:52

There will be no short-term closure of State Highway 6 in Southland today.

The highway was to be closed for a short time today as Police returned to do further work at the scene of Sunday's triple-fatal crash.

This will now happen later in the week.

