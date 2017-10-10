Possible suspicious package located near Auckland Airport

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 09:25

Police were called to the New Zealand Post Mail Centre on Laurence Stevens Drive at around 7.30am this morning after an alarm was activated due to a suspicious package being identified by staff.

The building has been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon has been put in place around the property on Laurence Stevens Dr.

Police, Fire, Ambulance and the NZ Defence Force are currently at the scene and assessing the situation.

A section of Tom Pearce Dr will also be temporarily cordoned off in both directions, which will briefly affect commuter traffic to the Auckland Airport Domestic Terminal.

At this stage there has been no disruption to flights.

- Senior Sergeant Rachel Dolheguy, Auckland Airport Police.