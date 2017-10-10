Greymouth Police seeking witnesses after fire at Kumara Junction

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 09:10

Greymouth Police are appealing for witnesses following a house fire on 8 October 2017 on Taramakau Highway.

The fire occured around 4pm at 95 Taramakau Highway, locally known as the goat cheese factory, and at this stage is not thought to be suspicious.

Police are requesting anyone who was in the area between 3pm and 4pm yesterday who may have seen any vehicles or people at the address, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greymouth Police on 03 768 1600 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.