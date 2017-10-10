Industry representatives on hand to present journalism prizes

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 10:10

Industry professionals from various sectors associated with journalism joined staff and students of Massey University’s postgraduate journalism programme to present prizes to members of the class of 2017.

Chief News Director of Fairfax Media for Wellington, Eric Janssen, was on hand to present the Alex Veysey Memorial Prize to Andre Chumko. The prize is named in honour of the late but legendary Wellington journalist and awarded to a student who epitomises Mr Veysey’s hard-working professionalism, love of life and journalistic values. The Dominion Post sponsors the $500 award. Mr Chumko has joined the paper as its Hawke’s Bay reporter

For the first time, a prize was also awarded for the best business writing. Initiated by the Insurance Council of New Zealand to promote better public understanding of insurance and business, its chief executive Tim Grafton was present to award the $750 prize to student Laree Taula.

She was also the recipient of the Brian F O’Brien Memorial Prize in Sports Journalism worth $1000. The award is funded by Dennis O’Brien, as a tribute to his late father, who produced, edited and published Sports Digest. This year it was presented by Dennis’ brother, Phil, who is a presenter with Radio New Zealand.

Leading agriculture journalist Peter Burke presented a $200 prize to Dane Ambler for the best rural reporting, while other prizes were awarded to Jake McKee Cagney for multi-media journalism, Meriana Johnsen for court reporting and Baz Macdonald and Amber Allott were jointly awarded for best investigative journalism.

Associate Professor Grant Hannis of the Massey University journalism programme says the involvement of sectors such as agriculture and business, as well as the country’s media encouraging the development of student journalists could only help with their entry into the industry full-time.