Fuel spending drops 7.1 percent, core retail spending steady - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 10:31

Consumers spent less on fuel but more on core shop sales, leaving overall retail spending flat in the September 2017 quarter (down 0.1 percent), Stats NZ said today. This compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the June quarter, after adjusting for seasonal effects.

Electronic card spending on fuel in the September 2017 quarter fell $129 million (7.1 percent).

"This drop in fuel spending coincided with lower fuel prices at the beginning of the quarter," retail manager Sue Chapman said.

Spending rose in five of the six retail industries in the September quarter.

Core retail spending (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) rose 0.9 percent in the September 2017 quarter, after a 1.1 percent rise in the June 2017 quarter.

Actual retail spending using electronic cards was $14.7 billion in the September 2017 quarter, up $437 million (3.1 percent) from the September 2016 quarter.

September 2017 monthly retail card spending flat

When adjusted for seasonal effects, monthly retail card spending was flat (up 0.1 percent) in September 2017 compared with August 2017.

Spending fell in four of the six retail industries in September. The largest movements came from sales of goods including appliances and furniture (durables), down $15 million or 1.2 percent, offset by grocery and liquor sales (consumables), up $15 million or 0.8 percent.

"We can’t draw any firm conclusions about the impact of the general election on electronic card spending in September," Ms Chapman said.

Core retail spending (excluding fuel and vehicles) fell 0.2 percent in September 2017, after a flat August 2017 (up 0.1 percent).

In actual terms, cardholders made 137 million transactions across all industries in September 2017, with an average value of $48. The total amount spent across all transactions was $6.6 billion.

Values are only available at the national level, and are not adjusted for price changes.