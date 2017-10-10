Update: NZDIA protest

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 10:41

Police are continuing to respond to protest activity outside the New Zealand Defence Industry Association (NZDIA) conference at Westpac Stadium today.

The role of Police is to ensure safety and uphold the law, while recognising the lawful right to protest.

We will continue to respond appropriately to any issues regarding disorder or public safety that may arise.

As at 10:45am five people have been arrested for obstructing a roadway.

A further update will be provided later today.

- Inspector Neil Banks, Operations Manager.