Motorists advised to avoid Waterloo Quay

Police are advising motorists to avoid the Waterloo Quay area due to protest action at Westpac Stadium, in Wellington today.
Waterloo Quay is being intermittently blocked by the protest - in both directions at times, so we ask motorists to take alternative routes if possible.
We thank the public for their patience.
