Suspicious package near Auckland Airport removed

Police can advise that cordons are no longer in place on Laurence Stevens Dr near Auckland Airport following a suspicious package that was located this morning.
The suspicious package has been removed from the premise by the NZ Defence Force and those who were evacuated have been allowed to return to the building.
Police are satisfied that the package contained no threat to the public.
