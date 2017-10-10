Police seek witnesses to fatal Onehunga crash

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 12:30

Please attribute to Constable Graham Mako, Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash, which occurred on Thursday August 10th at approximately 8.50pm near the intersection of Great South Road and Church Street, Onehunga.

The crash involved a single occupant driving a green BMW vehicle who crashed into a tree.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the green BMW vehicle being driven that evening in the hour leading up to the crash.

If you have any information which may assist our enquiries, please contact Constable Graham Mako from Counties Manukau Police on 09 215 4828.