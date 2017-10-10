NZ Chinese Language Week next week

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 12:22

Encouraging New Zealanders to know their nÇ hÇo from their xièxiè

If there’s one thing Bill English and Jacinda Ardern can agree on, it’s their support for New Zealand Chinese Language Week (NZCLW), which takes place from October 16-22 2017.

The Labour and National leaders have both provided videos of support for the week (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzfPBD13GU5wZ57C0RRGDfQ), which aims to underpin China and New Zealand’s growing relationship by promoting the need for greater understanding of culture and language between the two countries.

The NZCLW Trust is encouraging all kiwis to take part in the "5 days, 5 phrases" challenge during the week (http://www.nzclw.com/events/nzclw-challenge.html). It’s about New Zealanders giving Chinese a go and encouraging friends and colleagues to take up the challenge. (Do you know your nÄ«hÄo from your xiÄxiÄ? - https://vimeo.com/231031346)

The NZCLW website is a one-stop portal with free online learning resources and information for schools, businesses, local councils, and anyone wanting to learn Chinese. The website also has details of NZCLW events taking place during the week.