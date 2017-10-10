Motueka crash victim named

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to release the name of the motorcyclist who died in Motueka yesterday.
He was 19-year-old Thomas Andrew Armit of Motueka.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Armit's family at this tragic time.
Emergency services were called around 5:50am when a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Thorp Street and Glenaven Drive.
Police enquiries are continuing in relation to investigate the crash
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.