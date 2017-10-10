Motueka crash victim named

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 14:21

Police are now in a position to release the name of the motorcyclist who died in Motueka yesterday.

He was 19-year-old Thomas Andrew Armit of Motueka.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Armit's family at this tragic time.

Emergency services were called around 5:50am when a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Thorp Street and Glenaven Drive.

Police enquiries are continuing in relation to investigate the crash