QLDC in discussions with community around new bus stops

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 15:07

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is in discussion with local communities across the Wakatipu regarding the installation of bus stops for the incoming $2 bus service.

QLDC has recently sent out letters to members of the community in the vicinity of proposed sites advising of the intention to site bus stops near their home or business. At this point the initial conversation is to seek early feedback before final decisions are made.

This work is being done in collaboration with the Otago Regional Council. While the ORC defines the bus routes and essentially runs the bus service, it is QLDC’s responsibility to ensure bus stops are in place and functional in time for the launch of the service on 20 November.

Pete Hansby, QLDC General Manager of Property and Infrastructure explains that in order to accommodate the proposed bus stops there are modifications required to some of the sites. "To prepare the stops for safe passenger use and pedestrian traffic, as well as providing a practical and useable site for the bus operator we need to put in signage, road markings and remove parking in certain places."

"We know that there will be some challenges around the proposed sites for some of these stops and we’re happy to discuss any concerns the public might have."

Queenstown’s new bus service launches on 20 November, promising a vastly improved, reliable, regular and affordable service with a flat $2 fare for anyone with a Go Card across the Wakatipu. An initial timetable is available on the ORC website - https://www.orc.govt.nz/public-transport/queenstown-buses

Anyone who would like to contact council regarding the proposed bus stop sites can do so by calling 03 441 0499 or emailing services@qldc.govt.nz