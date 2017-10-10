Win a whio experience with Whio Boot Camp Challenge

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 15:42

The Department of Conservation and Genesis are spreading the word about "Whio Boot Camp Challenge" a computer game developed to build awareness of whio and the challenges they face in the wild.

Playing the game gives young people a chance to win an amazing experience seeing whio in the wild with a DOC ranger.

The prize also includes flights, spending money, accommodation and outdoor activities that are tailored to suit the needs of the winner.

In the game, participants learn what it’s like to be a whio - paddling fast rivers, finding enough food, avoiding stoats and meeting their mate.

Catherine Buck, DOC Partnership Development Manager says that the game has been a big hit, and has been upgraded to include new features. "This is the second year that we have run the Whio Boot Camp Challenge and last year we had over 2,500 entries.

"The aim of the campaign is to get more people aware of whio and the threats they face in a fun and engaging way. Whio are much rarer than kiwi, with less than 3000 alive in the wild. They require management through pest control and breeding assistance to maintain and grow populations".

Genesis and the Department of Conservation have partnered together to secure the future of this unique vulnerable native bird. Operating under the name of Whio Forever this partnership is fast tracking implementation of the national Whio Recovery Plan to protect whio and increase public awareness.

People can play the game and enter the competition on the DOC website at the link below until the 22nd of October. http://www.doc.govt.nz/news/events/conservation-week/competitions/whio-boot-camp/

The competition is one of many activities running during Conservation Week (14-22 October). To find out more about Conservation Week and activities in your area go to www.conservationweek.org.nz