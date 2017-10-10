Serious crash north of Taupo

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 15:42

Police and other emergency services are on their way to the scene of a two car crash on the intersection of SH1 and Tutukau Road, Oruanui, Taupo that occurred around 3.15pm today.

There are at least three people trapped with critical injuries and a helicopter is heading to the scene.

The crash has blocked both lanes and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Alternative routes will be put in place shortly however there will be significant delays, so motorists are asked to delay travel.