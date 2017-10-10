Maggie Stewart to return to council following by-election

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 15:49

A familiar face will be back at the Taupō District Council table from the middle of this month following the results of the Turangi-Tongariro Ward by-election.

Former councillor Maggie Stewart, who narrowly missed re-election last October, has been returned as a representative for the ward with 737 votes. Her nearest rival was Te Takinga New who received 394 votes.

The vacant seat on the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board was won by Pauline Jenkins-Lyons who received 514 votes, ahead of Clint Green on 374.

Mrs Stewart will be officially sworn in at an extraordinary Council meeting to be held at Owen Delany Park on Wednesday, October 18. Mrs Jenkins-Lyons will be sworn in as a community board representative at the November 14 meeting.

The voter return was 43.85 per cent, being 1402 votes. The official results are available at taupo.govt.nz.