Police disappointed in NZDIA conference protestors

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 15:50

Police are disappointed with the behaviour of protestors outside the New Zealand Defence Industry Association (NZDIA) conference in Wellington today.

During the protest at Westpac Stadium nine people were arrested; eight for obstructing a public roadway and one for disorderly behaviour.

A number were released on pre-charge warnings.

Police must balance the lawful right to protest against the public’s right to go about their daily business without being disrupted by protest action.

We are disappointed that a number of protestors behaved in a way that created safety issues, disrupted traffic, and caused delays that inconvenienced the wider public.

I would like to acknowledge the patience shown by our staff, who conducted themselves with professionalism and acted appropriately based on the situation that was presented to them.

We are aware of allegations in the media about police conduct and would remind anyone with concerns that there are several avenues available to them if they wish to make a complaint.

Police are also aware that further protest activity is planned this week, and we will continue to respond as appropriate.

Police would also ask that those taking part in any ongoing protest activity continue to keep the safety of themselves and others in mind.

- Inspector Neil Banks, Operations Manager.