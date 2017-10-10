Serious crash in Matamata involving a mobility scooter

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 16:00

Police and emergency services are currently attending a serious crash in Matamata on Firth Street.

A truck has collided with a mobility scooter on Firth Street between Farmers Road and College Street at about 3pm today.

The elderly rider of the mobility scooter is in a serious condition and has been taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating and motorists are asked to avoid the scene.

There will be traffic delays and diversions are in place.