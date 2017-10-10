Update on crash north of Taupo

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 16:25

There are diversions in place in relation to the serious crash on SH1 and Tutukau Road that occurred around 3.15pm.

This crash is serious and emergency services are likely to be at the scene for some time.

Motorists are asked to use either SH5 or SH30 to avoid the scene or use the diversions suggested in the attached map and detailed below:

Diversion for south to north is at Tirohanga Road and SH1.

Diversion for north to south is at Oruanui Road and SH1.

Media will be updated on injuries and other details when more information becomes available.