Four people dead following Taupo crash

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 17:20

Police are now able to confirm, that four people are dead following a collision in Taupo earlier today at the intersection of SH1 and Tutukau Road.

Of the eight that are injured, two are in a critical condition and the others are in a serious condition or have moderate injuries.

The injured have been taken to either Waikato or Rotorua hospitals and police continue to investigate at the scene.

The road will be closed for a considerable time.

More information will be shared when it becomes available.