'Exciting new beginning' for The Cocktail Party

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 18:45

After twenty-six years of fundraising for the Hawke’s Bay Helicopter Rescue Trust, Hastings Karamu Rotary’s Cocktail Party is going to have exciting new beginnings in 2018. "When we started The Cocktail Party, The Hawke’s Bay Helicopter Rescue Trust was in its infancy and needed all the support it could get to stay in the air and after twenty-six years the Club came to the decision that it was time for a new focus for The Cocktail Party and we are proud to announce a partnership with the Hawkes Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust", said Club President Jeff Burson.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership over the past twenty-six years with the Hawke's Bay Helicopter Rescue Trust which has not only enabled significant financial support to be raised for the Trust from sponsors, donors and attendees but has also enhanced the overall awareness of what a fantastic asset we have in the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter, we know it is in good hands for the future".

Chairman of the Trust, Peter Dunkerley said: "the Trust is incredibly grateful for the twenty-six years of wonderful support from Hastings Karamu Rotary for the rescue helicopter service, and wish the Rotary Club every success as they support a new charitable cause in its infancy".

Community Services Chairman, Bill Livingston who is taking the lead on The Cocktail Party 2018 said, "it’s exciting to be going back to the drawing board with the event and supporting a new community asset which will give so much back to Hawke’s Bay. The Club is focused on improving opportunities for the people of Hawke’s Bay and our fundraising will help ensure all school children have the opportunity to attend, learn and challenge themselves. The Sports Centre ticks all our boxes".

Sir Graeme Avery was humbled by the support the Hastings Karamu Rotary Club has shown, "The Hawkes Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust is privileged to become the beneficiary of the annual fundraising event of the Hastings Karamu Rotary Club. The Trust is looking forward to partnering with the Club to continue their outstanding work for local community causes. The annual fundraiser will contribute to Trust programmes that will make a real contribution to enhancing community health and sports outcomes across the Hawkes Bay region, especially for the less privileged school children."

Visit www.thecocktailparty.co.nz to sign up for the first opportunity to purchase tickets and for all the information on the event.