Poroti resource consent process to resume

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 23:58

Whangarei District Council has received a significant number of submissions (989) in relation to the Zodiac Holdings Ltd resource consent application to construct a water bottling plant at 649 Mangakahia Road.

Approximately 860 of the submissions were received via an on-line system, which was a first for Council administration staff.

Publicly notified on 2 August 2017 this application is to use the land for a 3,650m2 water bottling plant. Zodiac Holdings already have a separate resource consent granted by the Northland Regional Council, to extract water from the Poriti Spring.

Zodiac Holdings requested the application be put on hold, (as provided for by the Resource Management Act 1991), until 11 October 2017.

Zodiac will use the time to review submissions and engage with a number of submitters to better understand their concerns.

Following 11 October the application will continue to be processed with a hearing proposed for sometime in November or December.

All submitters will be kept advised of the hearing date once it is set.