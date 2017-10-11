Names released following fatal Dipton crash

|
Police can now release the names of the three people killed in a crash on the Dipton Winton Highway at approximately 9:40pm on Sunday October 8th.
They were:
-28 year-old Jesse Phillip Ariki Douglas Shortland of Invercargill.
-28 year-old Samantha Jayde Shortland of Invercargill.
-22 year-old Marina Liebl of Germany.
Police extend our sympathies to their family and friends at this time.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.
