Serious crash Wairau Valley

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 08:42

Police are attending a serious crash involving a milk tanker and a power pole on State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley, Marlborough.

The driver of the truck is currently trapped and is being cut free.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Parsons Road at 8.08am.

The road is down to one lane and traffic management is in place.

Drivers are being urged to patient and expect delays.