Four before court after aggravated robbery of Masterton store

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 08:56

Wairarapa Police have charged four teenagers with the aggravated robbery of a store on Roberts Rd, Masterton on 24 September 2017.

All four 15-year-old males appeared in the Masterton Youth Court yesterday.

They were arrested following the execution of search warrants over a number of days.

Police made the arrests thanks to the work of investigators and information from members of the public.

Tobacco and cigarettes taken in the aggravated robbery are yet to be recovered.

We urge anyone who is offered such goods to contact local Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to remind members of the public that purchasing cigarettes they know are stolen can result in prosecution.

The incident at the store was the second of two aggravated robberies in Masterton in the past six weeks.

Three other males, two aged 15 and one aged 13, are also facing aggravated robbery charges in relation to the targeting of the dairy on Colombo Road.

During Police enquiries into both events, good quality CCTV footage assisted in the investigations.

The two aggravated robberies were not carried by the same individuals.

- Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader