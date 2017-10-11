Maori author and academic honoured by Royal Society

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 09:53

Dr Aroha Harris, senior lecturer in History at the University of Auckland, has been awarded the inaugural Royal Society Te ApÄrangi Early Career Researcher Award in Humanities for her substantial contributions to the award-winning MÄori history, Tangata Whenua: An Illustrated History.

"This award is a wonderful recognition of MÄori history. I'm very proud," says Dr Harris who is currently on secondment at the Waitangi Tribunal.

Dr Harris co-wrote Tangata Whenua with the late University Professor of History, Dame Judith Binney FRSNZ and Atholl Anderson FRSNZ. She was lead author of the book’s final 135-page section, "Te Ao Hurihuri: The Changing World," which explores the sociocultural history of twentieth-century MÄori.

These four chapters reveal the significant economic and sociocultural challenges that MÄori experienced by telling local stories that illustrate and emphasise MÄori resilience and creativity.

The Society’s award selection committee noted that Dr Harris had diverged from the tendency in other histories to focus on MÄori political struggles and MÄori-Crown relationships. Instead she has provided new insights into lived reality for MÄori, emphasising the creativity, resilience and agency of MÄori communities in the face of significant sociocultural and economic challenges such as racism and poverty.

Dr Harris was appointed a member of the Waitangi Tribunal from 2008, she currently sits on the Te Rohe Potae (Wai 898) panel, which is investigating over 200 claims from Mokau in the south to Whaingaroa in the north. Her research-based teaching focuses on MÄori policy and race relations, MÄori historical methods including oral histories, and MÄori perspectives of the past.

She has been President of the New Zealand Historical Association since 2015, and in 2017 she became President-elect of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Association. She will move into the role of President in 2018.