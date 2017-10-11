Chris Jolly Outdoors introduces TAURIKURA Maori Cultural Experience

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 10:36

This summer, visitors to the Great Lake Taupo region can look forward to a new Maori cultural offering with Chris Jolly Outdoors’ Taurikura Maori Cultural Scenic Cruise.

The unique Taurikura Maori Cultural Experience is the first of its kind in Great Lake Taupo and a great outing for the entire family as there are plenty of activities to keep the litte (and not so little) ones entertained. It is an entertaining, educational experience showcasing the traditions of Tuwharetoa.

"We realised that there was a gap in the market for visitors wanting to experience Maori culture in the Great Lake Taupo region. Working with the local Te Kura Kaupapa facility and its community, we are delighted to offer this interactive cultural experience on board Cruise Cat. We wanted something that would touch people’s hearts with the culture of Tuwharetoa, and Taurikura has achieved this," says Katie Jolly, Chris Jolly Outdoors Director.

Visitors are welcomed with a pohiri (traditional Maori welcome) as they board the boat. As Cruise Cat sails across the Lake towards the Maori Rock Carvings, visitors will enjoy beautiful waiata (Maori songs), kapa haka and stories of the Tuwharetoa district. As it is an interactive show, the opportunities to participate are an exciting opportunity for guests.

They can choose to:

- Participate in traditional Maori stick games

- Learn to work the poi

- Get their own washable traditional moko tattoo

The experience allows visitors to learn about Maori culture and the rich history of the Tuwharetoa region in an intimate environment. There are plenty of photo opportunities with the group in traditional Maori costumes, especially when visitors are learning to work the poi or learn to greet each other with a hongi (traditional Maori greeting). Guests also get a slice of traditional Rewana bread.

Alongside the unique Taurikura Maori cultural experience, visitors are treated to the spectacular views of Lake Taupo and the majestic mountains of the World Heritage Tongariro National Park. They will be able to sail right up to the famous Maori Rock Carvings on Mine Bay where they can fully appreciate the Carvings from Cruise Cat’s large outdoor deck.

The 1.5 hours Taurikura Maori Cultural Scenic Cruise departs 5pm evey Thursday in summer. Adult tickets are $55 and child tickets (5-16 years) are $20 each. Pre bookings are available at www.chrisjolly.co.nz/taurikura.