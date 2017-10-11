Update: State Highway 63 tanker crash

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 11:25

Both lanes of State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley are now open following this morning’s serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the milk tanker crash at 8.08am.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle for a time, but has been cut free and flown to Nelson Hospital with moderate injuries.

The tanker and trailer unit is still at the scene, but well off the road and will be removed this afternoon.