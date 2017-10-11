Update: State Highway 63 tanker crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Both lanes of State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley are now open following this morning’s serious crash.
Emergency services were called to the milk tanker crash at 8.08am.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle for a time, but has been cut free and flown to Nelson Hospital with moderate injuries.
The tanker and trailer unit is still at the scene, but well off the road and will be removed this afternoon.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.