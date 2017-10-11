Police concerned about missing Westport man

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 11:50

Police are concerned about a missing 24 year old Westport man.

Byron Donaldson was last seen on Monday evening in Westport.

He has short brown hair, and was wearing dark jeans, a blue hoodie and a beanie.

He missed a family appointment this morning which is out of character.

Anyone who has seen Byron recently or has any information that might help is being urged to call Greymouth Police on (03) 768 1600.