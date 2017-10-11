Waikato Kiwi Care and pest control groups receive funding

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 12:12

Community groups protecting kiwi and targeting pest animals are the biggest individual recipients of the latest environmental initiatives fund allocation round involving $137,550 in grants.

Waikato Regional Council’s finance committee has agreed to provide $39,970 in total over two years to the Coromandel’s Whenuakite Trust for its Kiwi Care Group operations manager.

Another $36,409 in total over two years has been allocated to the Colville Social Service Collective on the Coromandel for predator control around the margins of Colville Harbour.

The Kapowai Kiwi Group is to receive a total of $24,588 over two years to protect the Coromandel brown kiwi.

Further south, meanwhile, the Tongariro Natural History Society, is to get $20,000 in total over two years for the Predator Free Taupo project.

Some $6,000 is going to the Waikato Environment Centre Trust for a region-wide Eco Fest Waikato.

Another $5,000 has been allocated to the Whaingaroa Environment Centre for the Plastic Bag Free Raglan drive.

Hamilton’s Kirikiriroa Explorers - an afterschool environment and adventure group - is to receive $2,083 to help it grow.

The Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society’s Waikato Branch is getting $2000 for building the capacity of the Kiwi Conservation Club Waikato, while $1500 has been set aside to assist Waikato Museum’s bat tours.

Further details on individual grants are available from the council’s biodiversity project manager Judy van Rossem on 0800 800 401.