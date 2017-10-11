Name released following fatal crash in Mercer

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 12:25

A second person died in hospital on Wednesday 4th October following a crash on Mercer Ferry Road, Waikato on Saturday September 30th around 3:15pm.

He was 96-year-old Leon Robert Idoine from Auckland.

His wife, 96-year-old Mary Alice Idoine, died in the crash.

Police extend their sympathies to their family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.