Name released following fatal crash in Mercer

A second person died in hospital on Wednesday 4th October following a crash on Mercer Ferry Road, Waikato on Saturday September 30th around 3:15pm.
He was 96-year-old Leon Robert Idoine from Auckland.
His wife, 96-year-old Mary Alice Idoine, died in the crash.
Police extend their sympathies to their family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.
