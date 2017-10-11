Either way it’s 20K around school buses - campaign

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 13:20

With school returning for term four this week, the 20K Either Way school bus campaign is under way to raise awareness of safe driving around school buses collecting or dropping off children.

Many Selwyn children in both rural areas and townships throughout the district take the bus to school.

Tony Rabbidge, Managing Director of Torlesse Travel Ltd which operates school buses in Selwyn says bus companies are always aware of safety when buses are stopped, but it’s up to everyone driving on the road to ensure our children are safe.

"Our drivers do not open the door until they can see the road is clear on country roads. However, this does not work so well on the busy highways. I drive a bus every day myself and have felt frustrated with speeding vehicles passing us," he says.

Recent reports suggest that many drivers are ignoring the 20km speed limit, with some not making any attempt to slow down at all. Drivers in a hurry who speed around a stationary school bus are a serious danger to school children getting off and on.

The law in New Zealand is for drivers to drive at 20km per hour in either direction when passing a stationary school bus. This is the same rule on the open road or in town.

School Road Safety Coordinator Stephanie Hautler, says it’s important for everyone to just slow down.

"I don’t know if drivers are not aware of the law or if it’s because we’re all in a hurry, but these are potentially your children, nieces and nephews, or grandchildren", she says.

Next time you approach a school bus, take time to slow down, and remember it’s 20K Either Way.