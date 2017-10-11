Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 13:54

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) will be assisting the International College of Auckland (ICA) to transfer around eighty international students to a high-quality tertiary provider, after a voluntary withdrawal of accreditation by ICA.

This voluntary withdrawal of accreditation relates to the following programmes offered by ICA:

NZIM Diploma in Management (Level 5)

NZIM Diploma in Management (Advanced) (Level 6)

National Diploma in Business (Level 5)

New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 6).

Deputy Chief Executive Quality Assurance, Dr Grant Klinkum said, ‘routine monitoring by NZQA identified quality assurance issues in relation to ICA’s assessment and moderation of these programmes. As a result of these issues, ICA has opted to undertake a voluntary withdrawal of its accreditation of these courses with the assistance of NZQA’.

‘NZQA, ICA and the new provider have ensured students are fully informed and are working together to provide a transition package that allows these students to continue their studies with a full package of learning and support.’

‘ICA is subject to conditions on two other programmes it offers, the New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5) and Diploma in Business (Level 7), and we will continue to monitor these programmes’, said Dr Klinkum.

NZQA has a substantial programme in place to monitor programmes being offered by Tertiary Education Organisations (TEOs). Where there is evidence that quality education has not been delivered, and correct assessment has not taken place, NZQA will intervene and take strong action. Our top priority is to protect students and ensure the integrity of their qualifications.

The vast majority of providers deliver excellent tertiary education outcomes for students and conform to the rules and requirements. These providers support NZQA’s quality assurance interventions as it protects students and ensures the integrity of New Zealand’s tertiary education.

If students have any queries or concerns they can contact NZQA on ICAstudent@nzqa.govt.nz or 0800 697 296.