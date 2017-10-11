Denby Ward by-election nominations closed

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:19

Nominations closed at noon today (11 October 2017) for the Whangarei District Council Denby Ward by-election.

Those nominated are:

A postal ballot of the Denby Ward electors will commence on Wednesday 15 November with the delivery of voting documents.

Voting documents can be returned by post or hand delivered to the Whangarei District Council, Forum North, Rust Avenue, Whangarei between Wednesday 15 November 2017 and Wednesday 6 December 2017 during normal office hours, and on Thursday 7 December 2017 until noon.

A person can apply to enrol as either a residential or ratepayer elector up to and including Wednesday 6 December 2017 - the day before the close of voting.

For more information please contact: the Electoral Office, Whangarei District Council, telephone 0800 922 822.