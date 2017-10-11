Three arrests for Levin aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:15

Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery of a Levin petrol station last month.

The petrol station on Oxford Street was robbed at gunpoint on 20 September 2017.

Two 19 year olds and a 25 year old man are due to appear in the Masterton District Court this afternoon on aggravated robbery charges.

Detective Sergeant Philip Skoglund says the pistol believed to have been used during the robbery has been recovered.

"These arrests are a great result for the community. We are pleased to be able to hold those responsible to account."