Police praise actions of lost tourists

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:50

Central Otago Police are praising the actions of a group of overseas tourists who became stuck overnight following a 4WD trip up Old Man Range, near Alexandra.

The three occupants of the vehicle had been following tracks outlined in a book of 4WD trails in Central Otago, successfully making the trip up to Old Man Rock.

However when they attempted to travel further they became stuck.

Realising they would not be able to dig their vehicle out before nightfall, the group contacted Police.

"The group were well prepared for the trip, travelling in a well-equipped 4WD vehicle with lots of food, bedding and heating" said Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk of Alexandra Police.

"They did exactly what we would suggest to do in that situation"

"Once they realised they were stuck they had the common sense to stay with their vehicle and call for help, rather than try and make their way out on their own."

The weather had been fine but worsened overnight, with further snowfall in the area, and the group spent the night in their vehicle up on the range.

Search and Rescue volunteers in 4WD vehicles were able to locate the group this morning, and assisted in getting them and their vehicle back down to Alexandra.

All three were in good spirits and were checked over as a precaution, before continuing on their trip around New Zealand.