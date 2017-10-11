Lindah Lepou showcase at Government House Wellington

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 16:35

Exciting new work from this year’s Matairangi Mahi Toi Pasifika artist in residence, Lindah Lepou will be unveiled during a special showcase at Government House this Friday night (13 October, 2017).

The Matairangi Mahi Toi artist in residence programme is a joint venture between Massey University and Government House, providing senior MÄori and Pasifika artists with practical support in the form of a three-month residency in a cottage on the grounds of Government House.

Lindah Lepou has had a 25 year career as a fashion designer, creating avant-garde outfits which interpret clothing and Pasifika influences in innovative ways.

As well as new garments inspired by Lindah’s time living and creating at Government House, seven of Lindah’s previous works from Te Papa’s collection will also be on display.