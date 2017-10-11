Life Flight helps young woman in Marlborough Sounds

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 16:44

Life Flight was tasked by Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand to help a member of a hiking group in medical distress near the peak of Mount Furneaux in the Marlborough Sounds today. Life Flight responded in their Westpac Rescue Helicopter with a Wellington Free Intensive Care Paramedic on board.

The initial call came in the early morning hours of 11 October, but poor weather prevented the helicopter from being able to fly out until first light. A member of the tramping party was able to care for the patient until the helicopter arrived.

Life Flight quickly located the group thanks to the group’s use of a Personal Locator Beacon. The paramedic was winched onto the ground to treat the patient before winching both on board the helicopter. The patient was flown to Wairau Hospital in a stable condition.

This is the third winch of an injured or sick tramper Life Flight’s Westpac Rescue Helicopter team has completed this week. Each tramping group was carrying a personal locator beacon (PLB), which allowed the team to easily find them through dense foliage. As the weather gets nicer and more New Zealanders start to head out into the bush, it’s a good reminder to carry a reliable form of communication and a PLB.

Life Flight is a charity that provides emergency air services, including the Wellington-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a nationwide air ambulance service. It relies on support from the public and from partners such as major sponsor Westpac to provide these services. More information at www.lifeflight.org.nz.