Upper Hutt Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 20:33

A Lotto player from Upper Hutt will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Upper Hutt in Upper Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Paper Plus Upper Hutt should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.