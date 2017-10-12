Penney back on deck as Breakers plot royal coup

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 08:25

SKYCITY Breakers guard Kirk Penney is back on deck and in training after suffering the effects of a stomach virus earlier this week that laid him low during and for a few days immediately after the season opener against the Cairns Taipans.

Penney returned to the practice courts yesterday and will be on deck again today in the final session before the Breakers host the much vaunted Sydney Kings at Spark Arena on Friday night (tip off 7:30pm).

While early in the season, it is a fascinating matchup between two sides who are eager to get points on the ladder, after both were beaten in their first round clashes, and Head Coach Paul Henare has already spoken this week about production from the bench, with Penney pivotal in that regard.

"That was a strength of ours in the preseason and for whatever reason, we didn’t get enough from the bench against Cairns, so that is clearly an area for improvement on Friday. But we know the quality we have in the likes of Kirk, Rob Loe, Shea and the entire bench unit, this is a roster with plenty of depth and talent in all positions, I have no doubt they will bring it against the Kings tomorrow."

Sydney has been clocking up the air miles, with their first round defeat against Adelaide hot on the heels of their trip to the States and a defeat against NBA side Utah Jazz.

They won’t necessarily relish the trip across the Tasman either, having won just twice in 14 visits to Auckland, but with a star studded lineup that includes former League MVP Kevin Lisch, star Boomers Jason Cadee and Brad Newley and seasoned veterans in Todd Blanchfield and Tom Garlepp - plus their Americans, they are a team favoured to be there in the post-season when the championship is up for grabs.