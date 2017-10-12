Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 08:53

Saturated ground conditions combined with the recent heavy rain have elevated river levels in the Manawatu Catchment with Horizons Regional Council closely monitoring levels in the Manawatu River.

River levels have closed SH56 at Opiki earlier this morning. Horizons has been calling landowners this morning to advise that there is potential to open the Moutoa floodgates around midday.

Horizons river management group manager Ramon Strong says that the river level at the gates is currently at 7.9 metres.

"We are hoping there won’t be a need to activate the floodgates, however the peak at around midday today will be marginal and we have mobilised on the basis that we will need to open the gates and use the Moutoa floodway.

"Staff will be monitoring the situation closely throughout the day."

Following a 11am briefing, another media statement will be issued.