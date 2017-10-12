Historical Ngatiawa Bridge collapses

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 09:33

The KÄpiti Coast District Council is advising people to stay clear of the historical Ngatiawa Bridge site that crosses the Ngatiawa River in Reikorangi, following the bridge’s recent collapse.

Acting Infrastructure Services Group Manager Glen O’Connor says heavy wooden beams and debris from the bridge are now resting in the river below.

"We are currently working with stakeholders to facilitate the safe removal of the bridge debris."

"While we appreciate the bridge holds significant historical value for the district, particularly for Reikorangi residents, we are advising people to stay well clear as debris may come loose and cause harm," said Mr O’Connor.

The Ngatiawa Bridge was established in 1912-13 and is registered Category II under the Historic Places Act 1993. There has been no public access to the bridge for a number of years.